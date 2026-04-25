Garrett Nussmeier headshot

Garrett Nussmeier News: Slide ends in Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 3:51pm

The Chiefs selected Nussmeier in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 249th overall.

There was a fair amount of mainstream media hype for Nussmeier to go on Day 2 of the draft, so for him to fall into the late seventh makes him a harmless, all-upside pick for the Chiefs. The Chiefs of course hope Nussmeier won't need to see the field, but all it might take is a good start or two to make Nussmeier a fought-over trade target a few years from now. In the meantime the Chiefs will be happy if Nussmeier can merely stick on the roster as a backup -- an outcome that was taken as foregone conclusion by most draft observers as recently as the morning before the Chiefs picked him. Nussmeier (6-foot-2, 203 pounds) is smallish and struggled a concerning amount during his LSU career, including in his most recent season. Nussmeier's completion percentage was poor in his first four years -- 64.2 as a fourth-year player was his career high to that point -- and then in 2025 Nussmeier's YPA dropped to 6.7 yards. This is probably another Quinn Ewers sort of scenario.

Garrett Nussmeier
Kansas City Chiefs
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