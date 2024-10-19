Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Garrett Williams headshot

Garrett Williams Injury: Still nursing groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Williams (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers.

Williams sat out of Week 5 due to a groin injury, but he was able to play through the issue in Week 6 against the Packers. It has limited him in practice all week, but given his ability to play through the injury, he should be considered on the probable side of playing Monday. If Williams ends up being inactive, Kei'Trel Clark could be utilized as the Cardinals' nickel corner.

Garrett Williams
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News