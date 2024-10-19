Garrett Williams Injury: Still nursing groin injury

Williams (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers.

Williams sat out of Week 5 due to a groin injury, but he was able to play through the issue in Week 6 against the Packers. It has limited him in practice all week, but given his ability to play through the injury, he should be considered on the probable side of playing Monday. If Williams ends up being inactive, Kei'Trel Clark could be utilized as the Cardinals' nickel corner.