Garrett Williams Injury: Won't play Week 5

Williams (groin) has been ruled out from playing Sunday versus San Francisco, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of practice all week, and he's now set to miss his first game of the season. Per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com, coach Jonathan Gannon said the the Cardinals "have somebody in mind" to fill in for Williams, but it's not yet clear who that may be. Williams played 93 percent of the team's defensive snaps Week 4 versus Washington.