Garrett Williams headshot

Garrett Williams News: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Williams was evaluated for a concussion during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Rams, but he was cleared and returned to the game, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams was shaken up on a deep passing play early in the fourth quarter and was deemed questionable to return a few minutes later. The second-year cornerback was evaluated for a concussion but was ultimately cleared to return, according to Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon. Williams finished the contest with four tackles and two defensed passes.

Garrett Williams
Arizona Cardinals
