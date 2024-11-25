Garrett Williams News: Intercepts pass in defeat
Williams recorded three solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Seahawks.
The slot cornerback also played on at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps for the 10th time in the 10 games he's played in this season. The 2023 third-round pick has already set career highs with 37 tackles (29 solo) and six passes defensed, including two interceptions.
