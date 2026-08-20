Garrett Williams News: Off PUP list
Williams (Achilles) was activated from the PUP list by the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams tore his Achilles in December of last season and began training camp on the active/PUP list. Now that he's healthy again, the cornerback should be able to resume the starting role that he played for 10 games a year ago, when he recorded 46 tackles (25 solo), five pass breakups, including an interception, and a forced fumble.
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