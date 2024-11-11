Garrett Williams News: Seven stops in blowout win

Williams recorded seven total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

The second-year corner was the Cardinals' second-leading tackler in Sunday's blowout win, trailing just Budda Baker's nine-stop performance. Williams has impressed in his first full season as a starter on Arizona's defense, recording 34 total tackles and five passes defended, including one interception, through nine appearances. He's expected to continue starting alongside Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting in the Cardinals' secondary as the year progresses.