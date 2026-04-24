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Garrett Wilson Injury: Jets draft TE, WR in Round 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 11:00am

Wilson (knee) could see increased competition for targets but also less attention from defenses after the Jets drafted tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper, respectively, with the 16th and 30th picks Thursday, Mitch Sherman and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic report.

Wilson should remain the top target in a new-look Jets offense quarterbacked by offseason acquisition Geno Smith. Despite being limited to seven appearances in 2025 by a knee injury, Wilson still led the team with 395 receiving yards. The 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has averaged over nine targets per game through 58 regular-season NFL appearances. The addition of two more talented pass catchers may actually prove to be a net positive for Wilson, as he should retain a hefty target share once healthy while potentially getting more scoring opportunities if the Jets' offense improves as a unit. Wilson has 18 touchdown receptions through four NFL seasons.

Garrett Wilson
New York Jets
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