Garrett Wilson Injury: Sits out practice with illness
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Wilson didn't practice Monday due to a stomach bug, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Assuming Wilson is able to move past the illness and regain strength within the next few days, his preparation for the start of the regular season shouldn't be dramatically affected. Wilson suited up for the Jets' preseason opener Friday against the Buccaneers and displayed a strong early connection with new starting quarterback Geno Smith, recording two catches for 32 yards on three targets in limited snaps.
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