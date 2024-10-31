Garrett Wilson News: Pair of TD grabs in win

Wilson secured nine of 10 targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' 21-13 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Wilson paced the Jets in receptions and was just a yard and target short of tying Davante Adams for the team lead in those categories as well. The third-year pro also made what is arguably the catch of the season thus far, snaring an Aaron Rodgers floater one-handed in the back of the end zone and somehow getting both feet inbounds for a 26-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that had to be affirmed via replay. Wilson benefitted from Adams' exit for a time during the second half due to a concussion check, but he's now logged at least eight targets in seven consecutive games and at least Thursday's 90 receiving yards in four of the last five contests as well.