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Garrett Wilson News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Wilson (knee) is participating in OTAs this week, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

After not missing a game during his first three seasons in the league, Wilson was limited to just seven contests last regular season. He hyperextended his knee in Week 6 against the Broncos and was placed on injured reserve before returning for Week 10 against the Browns. Wilson played just 19 offensive snaps against Cleveland and sprained the same knee. He was shut down for the remainder of a lost season for New York. Now healthy, Wilson is looking to build chemistry with new starting QB Geno Smith.

Garrett Wilson
New York Jets
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