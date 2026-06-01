Garrett Wilson News: Praises new OC's system

Wilson has praised new offensive coordinator Frank Reich's system during OTAs, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

"This is probably one of the offenses that I'm going to look back on in a few years and love the most," Wilson said Thursday, adding that he appreciates the empowering nature of Reich's approach, which leaves more decisions in receivers' hands during plays. Wilson overcame subpar coaching and quarterback play to exceed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, but the 2022 first-round pick had just 395 receiving yards in 2025 while missing 10 games due to a knee injury, from which Wilson has since recovered.