Garrett Wilson News: Quietly posts career year

Wilson caught four of five targets for 51 yards and rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins. He finishes the 2024 season with 101 catches for 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 154 targets.

Wilson didn't account for any of Aaron Rodgers' four touchdown passes, but the third of their four connections accounted for Wilson's 100th catch of the season. In addition to setting a new career high in receptions, Wilson exceeded his previous career high by one receiving yard. Wilson's seven receiving scores matched his combined total from 2022 and 2023, so Wilson made incremental improvements despite the Jets' inconsistency on offense. The 2022 first-round draft pick remains under contract with the Jets for 2025.