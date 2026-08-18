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Garrett Wilson News: Returns to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 8:31am

Wilson (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Wilson didn't practice Monday due to a stomach bug, but the wideout is back on the field one day later as the Jets' second preseason game (Friday against the Steelers) approaches. Wilson saw action in the team's exhibition opener, logging two catches for 32 yards on three targets while seeing 11 snaps, but it remains to be seen how much action he and the other starters will see over the final two preseason outings. Wilson is locked in as the Jets' No. 1 WR, and is on track to maintain steady volume in that role.

Garrett Wilson
New York Jets
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