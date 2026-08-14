Garrett Wilson headshot

Garrett Wilson News: Shows nice rapport with backup QB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 11:11am

Wilson caught two of three targets for 32 yards in Friday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Geno Smith (foot) was supposed to start this game along with the rest of the Jets' first-team offense but was held out due to foot soreness, so rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik got the nod under center. Wilson showed nice chemistry with Klubnik, as they linked up for gains of 21 and 11 yards on the opening drive. The Jets will likely try to get Smith and Wilson some game reps together during the preseason, with the next opportunity to do so coming next Friday against the Steelers.

Garrett Wilson
New York Jets
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