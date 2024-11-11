Fantasy Football
Gary Brightwell headshot

Gary Brightwell News: Joins Bengals' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Cincinnati signed Brightwell to its practice squad Monday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Less than two weeks after being cut from the Browns' practice squad, Brightwell has now found another opportunity with their division rival. The Bengals currently have four running backs on their active roster, so it would probably take at least one injury for him to see any game action during the second half of the season.

