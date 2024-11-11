Gary Brightwell News: Joins Bengals' practice squad
Cincinnati signed Brightwell to its practice squad Monday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.
Less than two weeks after being cut from the Browns' practice squad, Brightwell has now found another opportunity with their division rival. The Bengals currently have four running backs on their active roster, so it would probably take at least one injury for him to see any game action during the second half of the season.
Gary Brightwell
Free Agent
