The Browns cut Brightwell from the 53-man roster Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Brightwell spent the last two games contributing exclusively on special teams for Cleveland. He returned two kickoffs for 36 yards during the team's 20-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Now, Brightwell will hope to either resurface on the Browns' practice squad or secure a depth role elsewhere in the league.