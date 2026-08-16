Gavin Bartholomew headshot

Gavin Bartholomew News: Plays Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Bartholomew saw one target in Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants.

The tight end logged 31 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps in the contest. Bartholomew was in for 18 offensive plays but was unable to snag a reception. The 23-year-old will likely remain behind Ben Yurosek on the depth chart as the two head into their sophomore season with the Vikings.

Gavin Bartholomew
Minnesota Vikings
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