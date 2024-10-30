Genard Avery News: Past foot injury
Avery (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Avery missed the Indianapolis' Week 8 loss to the Texans due to a foot injury; however, Wednesday's full practice suggests that he's now moved past the issue. The Memphis product has only suited up for one game this season and is expected to continue serving as a depth piece on the Colts' defensive line as the season progresses.
