Genard Avery News: Past foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Avery (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Avery missed the Indianapolis' Week 8 loss to the Texans due to a foot injury; however, Wednesday's full practice suggests that he's now moved past the issue. The Memphis product has only suited up for one game this season and is expected to continue serving as a depth piece on the Colts' defensive line as the season progresses.

