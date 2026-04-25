Genesis Smith News: Added by Bolts

The Chargers selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 131st overall.

Smith (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) started the final two seasons of his three years at Arizona and stands to provide RJ Mickens with immediate competition for rotational snaps at safety behind Elijah Molden, Derwin James and Tony Jefferson. The 21-year-old plays fast enough to provide a wide range of coverage but will need to develop into a more physical and consistent tackler in order to fit the bill as a potential starter at the NFL level.