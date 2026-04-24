Gennings Dunker headshot

Gennings Dunker News: Picked by Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 8:02pm

The Steelers selected Dunker in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 96th overall.

The mulleted wonder from Iowa stays in gold and black now that he's headed to Pittsburgh, where Dunker is expected to eventually emerge as a quality starting guard. Dunker (6-foot-5, 319 pounds) played tackle at Iowa but might be undersized for the position, whereas at guard Dunker's traits grade very well. With a 5.18-second 40 and 108-inch broad jump, Dunker has above-average athleticism to work with on a solid frame by guard standards.

Gennings Dunker
Pittsburgh Steelers
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