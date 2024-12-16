Geno Smith Injury: Good news regarding knee injury

Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that tests performed on Smith's right knee were positive, and the Seahawks hope to "see him practice throughout the week," Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith took a low hit from a Packers defender in the middle of the third quarter of Sunday's loss and limped to the sideline and eventually the locker room. He returned to the bench not long after, but he didn't retake the field, yielding QB duties to Sam Howell for the remainder of the contest. It seems that Smith has dodged a bullet, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to do enough to gain clearance for this coming Sunday's game against the Vikings.