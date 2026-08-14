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Geno Smith Injury: Has sore ankle, is day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 7:25pm

Coach Aaron Glenn said after Friday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers that Smith sat out the contest due to a sore ankle and is day-to-day, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Per Glenn, Smith picked up the injury during the Jets' joint practice with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Considering Smith is deemed day-to-day, the Jets likely will exercise caution with him until he's back to 100 percent. In any case, his next opportunity for exhibition action is next Friday at Pittsburgh.

Geno Smith
New York Jets
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