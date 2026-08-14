Geno Smith Injury: Has sore ankle, is day-to-day
Coach Aaron Glenn said after Friday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers that Smith sat out the contest due to a sore ankle and is day-to-day, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Per Glenn, Smith picked up the injury during the Jets' joint practice with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Considering Smith is deemed day-to-day, the Jets likely will exercise caution with him until he's back to 100 percent. In any case, his next opportunity for exhibition action is next Friday at Pittsburgh.
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