Geno Smith Injury: Injures hip in Week18 win

Smith (hip) completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 223 yards and four touchdowns while rushing twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams.

Smith saved arguably his best performance of the season from the pocket for the last game of the regular season. Unfortunately, the veteran signal-caller suffered a hip injury on Seattle's final possession in a game that had no implications on the playoff picture for the Seahawks, as reported by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. The severity of the injury is currently unclear, but Smith will have the entire offseason to recoup before running things back in 2025 for the final period of his current three-year contract with Seattle.