Geno Smith headshot

Geno Smith Injury: Not playing Friday due to foot soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:46am

Smith won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers due to a sore foot, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On Tuesday, coach Aaron Glenn told Al Iannazzone of Newsday that Smith and the rest of the Jets' starters would log some snaps Friday. While an injury to Smith has quelled those plans, the team isn't concerned about it, and he'd play through it if it was the regular season. Instead, New York will take a cautious approach with its starting quarterback, meaning his next chance for exhibition action is next Friday at Pittsburgh.

Geno Smith
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geno Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geno Smith See More
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
2 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Best Picks By Draft Slots
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Best Picks By Draft Slots
Author Image
John McKechnie
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago