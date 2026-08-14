Geno Smith Injury: Not playing Friday due to foot soreness
Smith won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers due to a sore foot, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
On Tuesday, coach Aaron Glenn told Al Iannazzone of Newsday that Smith and the rest of the Jets' starters would log some snaps Friday. While an injury to Smith has quelled those plans, the team isn't concerned about it, and he'd play through it if it was the regular season. Instead, New York will take a cautious approach with its starting quarterback, meaning his next chance for exhibition action is next Friday at Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geno Smith See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?2 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Best Picks By Draft Slots3 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Geno Smith See More