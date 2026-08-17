Geno Smith Injury: Present for Monday's practice

Smith (ankle) was on the field for Monday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Cimini, Smith -- who didn't play in this past Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers -- sported a sleeve on his lower left leg as he participated in Monday's walk-through. It remains to be seen if the QB will be limited at practice in the coming days, but either way, Smith's next chance to see game action arrives this Friday against the Steelers.