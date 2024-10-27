Fantasy Football
Geno Smith News: Fails to score in losing effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Smith completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 212 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while rushing five times for 16 yards in Sunday's 31- 10 loss to the Bills.

Smith failed to throw a touchdown for the first time in seven starts this season. He was far from the reason the Seahawks lost this contest, but it wasn't the veterans finest stat line either. Despite Seattle's struggles Sunday, Smith remains a reliable mid-range option heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Rams.

