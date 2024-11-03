Geno Smith News: Fills box score in OT loss

Smith completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 363 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams.

Smith also rushed six times for 16 yards, but his significant fantasy impact was made on his passing totals. The veteran QB threw for three touchdowns for the first time this season, but he also chucked a trio of interceptions in the overtime loss. Smith is averaging a healthy 284.4 yards per game if he can ever improve on his 11:10 TD:INT ratio. Seattle will enter its bye in Week 10, with the team returning to action Nov. 17 against the 49ers.