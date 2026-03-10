Geno Smith News: Joining Jets via trade

New York agreed to terms Tuesday with the Raiders on a trade to acquire Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The next chapter of Smith's storied career will feature his return to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2013 Draft, and where he spent the first four years of his NFL career. Of course, it wasn't until his three years as a starter with Seattle from 2022-24 that Smith finally blossomed, earning two Pro Bowls and throwing for over 4,000 yards on two occasions. The 35-year-old signal-caller fell down to earth in rough fashion while playing behind Las Vegas' pourous offensive line in 2025, but the Jets will hope the veteran can find his footing again upon returning to New York, where he will benefit not only from superior protection behind a group anchored by tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, but also a pair of valuable offensive playmakers in WR Garrett Wilson (knee) and RB Breece Hall (knee). Smith's arrival may also mean Justin Fields (knee) is no longer in the team's plans.