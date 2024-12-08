Geno Smith News: Leads team to important win

Smith completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 233 yards and a touchdown while attempting one rush for no gain in Sunday's 30-18 victory over the Cardinals.

Smith kept the chains moving against a division rival with efficient play from the pocket (7-for-15 on third-down attempts), helping his team claim sole possession of first place in the NFC West following the victory. The veteran signal-caller let Seattle's rushing attack do the heavy lifting against Arizona on the back of Zach Charbonnet's standout effort (22-134-2). Smith hasn't been asked to do much over the Seahawks' current win streak, but he could be in store for more work against a high-powered Packers offense next Sunday.