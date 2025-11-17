In the two games coming out of Las Vegas' bye week, Smith posted a four-score outing followed up by last week's forgettable showing against Denver (143 yards, INT). The veteran signal-caller presented a version of himself on Monday Night Football that falls right in between his recent Jekyll and Hyde performances. Smith used garbage time to pad his stats while tossing his 12th touchdown pass and 13th interception of the season. The 34-year-old's inconsistent play coupled with a matchup against the league's stingiest defense (167.0 passing yards allowed per game) make Smith a poor fantasy play against the Browns in Week 12.