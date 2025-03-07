Geno Smith News: Moving to Vegas

The Seahawks traded Smith (hip) to the Raiders on Friday for a 2025 third-round pick, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

There had been rumblings that Smith was on the trade block like WR DK Metcalf, but the signal-caller now has reunited with coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas after spending the 2020 through 2023 seasons together in Seattle. As the regular starter for the Seahawks the last three campaigns, Smith notched a 27-22 record, completed 68.5 percent of his passes, averaged 249.5 yards per game and compiled 71 touchdown passes versus 35 interceptions. He also tacked on 703 yards and four more TDs on 158 carries during that span. With the Raiders, Smith will be operating with top-notch second-year TE Brock Bowers, but the much of the rest of the receiving corps is a work in progress.