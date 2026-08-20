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Geno Smith News: On track to face Steelers on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Smith is scheduled to start Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, Connor Hughes of SNYtv reports.

Smith sat out the Jets' preseason opener due to a sore ankle, paving the way for rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik to get the start. The veteran starter has since recovered and is set for the first game action of his second stint with the Jets. Smith sits safely atop the team's QB depth chart, while Klubnik looks like the favorite to secure the backup role over Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook.

Geno Smith
New York Jets
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