Geno Smith News: Practices fully Monday
Smith (ankle) was a full participant in Monday's training camp practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Smith was spotted wearing a sleeve on his lower leg and was limping slightly at times during Monday's practice. Still, it was a positive sign from the veteran quarterback, who did not play in the Jets' preseason opener against the Buccaneers this past Friday due to left ankle soreness. It remains to be seen whether Smith and the other starters will play in the Jets' next preseason game, which takes place this Friday on the road against the Steelers.
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