Geno Smith News: Puts in full practice Wednesday
Smith (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Smith injured his right knee in the second half of this past Sunday's loss to the Packers and wasn't able to return. He was able to work out Monday, then received encouraging results after undergoing tests on his knee. With no limitations to begin Week 16 prep, Smith thus is set to remain the Seahawks' starting quarterback Sunday against the Vikings.
