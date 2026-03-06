Geno Smith headshot

Geno Smith News: Set to be released

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Raiders will release Smith (ankle) barring a trade prior to the start of the new league year March 11, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith, who is now entering his age-36 season, will depart Las Vegas after just one season with the team, as the Raiders are widely projected to select a new starting quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After a resurgent three-year stint in Seattle from 2022-24, Smith's inaugural campaign with Las Vegas represented a significant decline, as he completed 67 percent of his passes for just 3,025 yards and a 19:17 TD:INT. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Raiders have aggressively worked to manufacture a potential trade for Smith in recent days, but it may be likelier that the veteran signal-caller draws interest on the free agent market than in a scenario where suiters would have to part with draft capital to acquire him. Smith missed Week 18 due to an ankle issue but does not appear to still be dealing with any injury, given that he has been the subject of trade talks.

