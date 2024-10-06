Geno Smith News: Sets another career high Sunday

Smith completed 28 of 40 pass attempts for 284 yards and a touchdown while adding 72 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Smith did his usual thing from the pocket Sunday, but he rewarded fantasy managers with a rare 72-yard performance as a rusher. This set a new high-water mark in rushing yards in a single game for the veteran a week after setting a new high in passing yards (395) against the Lions last Sunday. The Seahawks have hit a two-game skid, but Smith has been doing his part with strong numbers heading into Thursday's tilt against San Francisco.