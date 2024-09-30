Geno Smith News: Sets career highs on MNF

Smith completed 38 of 56 pass attempts for 395 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for 28 yards in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions.

Smith set career highs in passing attempts, completions and yards in a desperate attempt to keep the Seahawks afloat against a flawless Lions squad on Monday Night Football. The end result was positive for fantasy managers after the veteran QB threw for 300-plus yards for the second time in three weeks. Smith has struggled from a touchdown to turnover standpoint, throwing four of both through four games in 2024. The 3-1 Seahawks will set their sights on the Giants in a home matchup Sunday.