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Geno Smith News: Team adds talent to passing game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Smith gained two key targets Thursday, as the Jets drafted tight end Kenyon Sadiq 16th overall and wide receiver Omar Cooper 30th overall, Mitch Sherman and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic report.

Smith was acquired in the offseason to take over as the starting quarterback for a Jets offense that lacked playmakers in the passing game, as Garrett Wilson led the team with 395 receiving yards in 2025 despite being limited to seven games by a knee injury. The Jets are expected to get a healthy Wilson back in 2026 and now boast two additional first-round talents among their pass catchers in Sadiq out of Oregon and Cooper from Indiana. The 35-year-old Smith has thrown 90 touchdown passes over the past four regular seasons, with three of those campaigns coming in Seattle before he played for the Raiders in 2025.

Geno Smith
New York Jets
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