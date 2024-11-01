Geno Stone Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Stone (shin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stone popped up on the Bengals' injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a shin issue. He then downgraded to a DNP on Friday, which suggests he could be on the wrong side of questionable ahead of Week 9. If Stone is unable to suit up Sunday, expect Tycen Anderson or Jordan Battle to start alongside Vonn Bell as Cincinnati's top safeties.