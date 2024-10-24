Fantasy Football
Geno Stone headshot

Geno Stone Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Stone (leg) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Stone opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday due to a leg injury he sustained during the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Browns. Despite being carted off the field during the game, he was able to avoid serious injury, and his ability to practice Thursday indicates that the 2020 seventh-round pick could be available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, though Friday's injury report will provide clarity on that front. Stone has logged 37 tackles (21 solo), two pass breakups and one interception through the first seven games of the regular season.

Geno Stone
Cincinnati Bengals
