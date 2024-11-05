Geno Stone Injury: Still working through shin injury

Stone (shin) was listed as a limited practice participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Stone has been playing through a shin injury since Week 7, and he finished Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders with four tackles (two solo) while playing 58 snaps on defense. Unless he downgrades to a DNP on Wednesday, Stone should be able to play Thursday against the Ravens. Through the first nine games of the regular season, Stone has logged 46 tackles (25 solo), two pass breakups and one interception.