Geno Stone News: Clear to play Week 9

Stone (shin) is not among Cincinnati's inactives for Sunday's battle against Las Vegas.

Stone has been battling a shin injury since Week 7, but he was able to suit up last Sunday against the Eagles and logged 98 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps. The safety will similarly be able to take the field this Sunday against the Raiders and shouldn't be restricted in his playing time. Stone has tallied 42 tackles (23 solo) and an interception in eight contests on the campaign.