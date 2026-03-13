Geno Stone News: Heading to Buffalo
Stone signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Friday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Stone is coming off a career year in 2025 with the Bengals, when he logged a career-best 104 tackles (65 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass defenses (one interception and one pick-six) across 17 regular-season games. He was a starting safety in each of his two years in Cincinnati, but Stone is not guaranteed to start in Buffalo, with his primary competition coming from Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
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