Geno Stone News: Heading to Buffalo

Stone signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Friday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Stone is coming off a career year in 2025 with the Bengals, when he logged a career-best 104 tackles (65 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass defenses (one interception and one pick-six) across 17 regular-season games. He was a starting safety in each of his two years in Cincinnati, but Stone is not guaranteed to start in Buffalo, with his primary competition coming from Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.