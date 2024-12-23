Geno Stone News: Nabs another pick in win

Stone recorded one solo tackle and two passes defended, including one interception, in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns.

Stone, a first-year Bengal, appears to be finding his groove in Cincinnati over the team's last three games, recording 11 total tackles and four passes defended, including three interceptions, during that span. Look for the Iowa product to try and stay hot, likely starting alongside Jordan Battle in the Bengals' secondary in the Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.