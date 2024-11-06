Geno Stone News: Ready to rock

Stone (shin) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Ravens.

The first-year Bengal played through his shin injury in the team's Week 9 win over the Raiders, and it now appears he'll do the same Thursday night. Stone has recorded 46 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, across nine games this season. He's expected to start alongside Vonn Bell as part of the Bengals' top safety duo in Week 10.