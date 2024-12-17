Geno Stone News: Scores first touchdown of career

Stone recorded five tackles (one solo) and an interception returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 37-27 win at Tennessee.

Stone ran in front of an ill-advised Will Levis pass deep over the middle in the third quarter, and he kept his forward momentum to quickly return it 39 yards for a touchdown and put the Bengals up 31-14. He'll be looking to extend his interception streak to three games in Week 16 versus the Browns.