Geno Stone headshot

Geno Stone News: Seven tackles vs. Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Stone finished Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers with seven tackles (four solo).

Stone has played at least 57 defensive snaps in all 12 regular-season games and has logged at least five combined tackles in eight of those contests. The 2020 seventh-round pick is up to 65 combined tackles on the year, which is three shy from matching his career-best output in 2023 across 17 regular-season games with the Ravens.

Geno Stone
Cincinnati Bengals
