Stone took one of his two interceptions to the house for a pick-six against the Patriots in Week 12, giving him an interception return touchdown in each of the past two seasons. The veteran safety enjoyed a strong season despite Cincinnati's struggles as a unit, and Stone should garner plenty of attention in free agency now that his two-year, $14 million contract with the Bengals has concluded, as he'll be only 27 years old at the start of next season despite having already logged 85 regular-season appearances.