Geoff Swaim Injury: In protocols

Head coach Kevin Stefanski stated Monday that Swaim (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Swaim assumingly suffered the concussion during Sunday's loss to the Saints, and will now have to maneuver through the league's five-step protocols before returning to the field. His next chance to suit up will be Week 13 against the Broncos.