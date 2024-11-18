Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Geoff Swaim headshot

Geoff Swaim Injury: In protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Head coach Kevin Stefanski stated Monday that Swaim (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Swaim assumingly suffered the concussion during Sunday's loss to the Saints, and will now have to maneuver through the league's five-step protocols before returning to the field. His next chance to suit up will be Week 13 against the Broncos.

Geoff Swaim
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now